Larry Eugene Brasel, Kingston

Larry Eugene Brasel, age 81, of Kingston went to his Heavenly home on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. Larry was a graduate of Rockwood High School where he participated in the football and basketball programs. He retired from the Y-12 Nuclear plant in Oak Ridge. Larry was a loving, caring husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Some of his favorite pastimes were spent fishing, hunting, boating, and playing golf. He enjoyed watching all sports but especially Tennessee Vols football, with his special friends. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Fred & Ethel Brasel; sons, James & Michael Ross.

Survived by his beautiful loving wife of 46 years Jewell Brasel of Kingston

Daughters Dee Dee Ray & husband, Danny of Lebanon

Donna Lawson Cofer & husband, George of Kingston

Pam Britton & husband, Mike of Knoxville

Sister Gale Hargis & husband, Charles of Kingston

Brother Tim Brasel & wife, Mary of Safety Harbor, FL

Larry leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family members, and many special friends who will miss him very much.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all who helped care for Larry at home and also Roane Medical Center.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be sent to a charity of your choice. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

