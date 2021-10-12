Kingston Police Investigating Death at Super 8 Motel

Kingston Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old Maryville man, who was found deceased at the Super 8 Motel on North Kentucky Street this morning. Kingston Police Detective Tony Guy told us that at this time foul play is not suspected. The mans body was transported by The Roane County Rescue Squad to The Roane Medical Center for further evaluation.

