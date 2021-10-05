Kenneth Steve Cochran, 66

Kenneth Steve Cochran passed on October 4, 2021, after a short and courageous battle with cancer with his family at his bedside. Steve will be sadly missed by his wife, Teresa, brothers-in-law Woody Duncan (Peggy), Jerry Duncan (Teresa), nieces and nephews Valentina (Jerry), Kandice Leffew (Brandon), Jared Duncan, Madison Duncan, and Eli Duncan. Special uncles and aunts Wayne and Rena Honeycutt, Robert and Faye McCart. He is also survived by many cousins, friends, neighbors, and best buddies that were made on the golf course.

He is preceded in death by his parents E. Kenneth Cochran “Bud” and Maxine H. Cochran.

Steve worked for the Harriman Utility Board for 30 years as the Chief Financial Officer. He enjoyed golf, more golf, and creating beautiful flower gardens. He had a green thumb and was always searching for odd but beautiful plants. His neighbor stated, “Steve could put a stick in a pot and something beautiful would grow.” He had the gift of arranging plants to create works of art.

Donations in his honor can be made to the Roane State Foundation to support the Athletic Field House, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748.

The family wishes to thank everyone who called, visited, and sent cards during his illness.

A private family burial will be held, and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Cochran Family.

