Kenneth Eugene Sutton, Kingston

Kenneth Eugene Sutton, age 92, of Kingston died Friday, October 8, 2021, at his home of

the last 65 years. Raised in Monroe County’s Oak Grove Community, he was born on

August 28, 1929, to Claude and Effie Bledsoe Sutton.

He was a Korean War-era veteran and had many stories about his days at Fort Jackson. A

1952 graduate of the University of Tennessee, he had a B.S. in agriculture/animal

husbandry. He was a 1950 graduate of Hiwassee College where in later years he

established an endowment in honor of his parents prior to the college’s closure.

While a student at UT, he met Juanita Burkhart either on a bus or at a party depending on

who told the story of their courtship.

They married in 1955 and moved to Kingston the

following January when he became the UT Agriculture Extension Service Assistant Agent

for Roane County. In his role, he worked with young people and volunteers participating

in 4-H activities. He became the Extension Leader in 1967 working closely with members

of the community on everything from Lawns and gardens to livestock and crop

production.

He served on the board of the Roane County Farm Bureau for 36 years. He retired from

the Extension Service in 1993 to raise tobacco and harvest timber on his farms in

Monroe and Roane counties. He did this for a few years until becoming Juanita’s

caregiver until her death in 2011.

Before joining the army, he was employed as a herdsman at Madisonville’s Coldstream

Farm owned by John Humbard, the engineer for the Newfound Gap Road, Panama

Canal and Alaska highways. During his early career in Roane County, he assisted Dr. Fred

Allen, a country veterinarian on his rounds.



Mr. Sutton is predeceased by his wife of 56 years Juanita Burkhart Sutton; parents

Claude and Effie Bledsoe Sutton; brothers Raymond Sutton, Gillis Sutton, and J.C. Sutton;

sisters Louise Green and Claudia Atkins; Father and mother-in-law Ernest Monroe and

Cornelia Henderlight Burkhart.



He is survived by his caregiver and daughter Monica Sutton and her husband Gary

Vaughn of Madisonville; son Kent of Clinton and his partner Diane Waller; sister-in-law

Kathleen Sutton of Parrottsville; three grandsons; and five great-grandchildren;

long-time friend Thomas Fortune of Mountain City; caregiver and special friend, Jan

Farmer; and many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank Dr. John Acker and his assistant Teresa Julian for taking

wonderful care of Daddy for more than 35 years.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9 at Kyker

Funeral Home in Kingston. Reverend Wayne Trentham will conduct a graveside service

on Sunday, October 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in

Madisonville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to honor Mr.

Sutton’s memory do so by donating to the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Sutton

Trust Fund, 502 Mill Street, Madisonville, TN 37354. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is

serving the Sutton Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

