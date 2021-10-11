Judy Alexander, Oak Ridge

Judy Alexander of Oak Ridge “passed on” October 11, 2021. Judy was Oak Ridge’s first woman cab driver. She proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1974 Sgt. Alexander was in a group of thirteen women Marines selected for a pilot program assigning women to stateside First Marine Force commands. She was also one of a few Marines featured in the recruitment film “Get In and Go”. She was an Admin Chief and a Drill Instructor. Later she attended UT Knoxville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work. She was preceded in death by her parents; Gentry and Mildred Alexander and her brothers; Kenneth Alexander and Jimmy Alexander.

Judy is survived by sisters; Mavis Alexander of Oliver Springs and Betty Hopson of Virginia, beloved nieces and nephews, and best friend forever; Leslie Shapard.

Judy loved animals, especially her poodles. Please consider a donation to your favorite animal welfare organization.

Family will gather in honor of her life at a later date.

