Josie Hightower, Clinton

Josie Hightower, age 68, of Clinton, passed away on September 29, 2021. She was born December 02, 1952 to the late Oscar and Cora Phillips Copper in Briceville, TN. Josie was a member of Clinton Church of God where she loved her church family. In addition to her parents, Josie is preceded in death by, brothers, Roger Cooper, Benny Cooper; sister, Sharon Cooper; nephew, James Boshears; niece, Miranda Boshears.

Survived by:

Daughter, Connie Hightower; sisters, Shirley Martin and Debbie Cooper; brother, Tommy Cooper. Also by Adam and Susie Martin, Jackie Martin, Tim Martin, Jerri and Tim Hawkins and family, Sherman & Amanda Cooper and family; Misty Turner, Melissa Fore and Family, Tina Cooper Vanoosterbrugger and Jerry, Michael Welch and a host of other family as out family continues to grow.

The family will plan a memorial service at a later date. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

