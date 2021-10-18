Joshua DeWain McNeal, Rockwood

Joshua DeWain McNeal, age 40, of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2021, in Rockwood. He was born May 8, 1981, to Vicki and DeWain McNeal in Harriman. Joshua was an amazing son, brother, uncle, and a great friend. He always made sure his family was taken care of and took pride in family values, always putting them first. He never met anyone that he did not get along with and was loved by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his father, Clinton DeWain McNeal, and his grandparents.

Joshua left behind his mother, Vicki McNeal of Rockwood; siblings, Michelle Stutts of Lawrenceburg, Lisa McNeal of Knoxville, Edward Humphreys of Kingston, Dee McNeal of Kentucky, Christy McNeal of Knoxville. Nieces, Savannah & Madison Thompson of Rockwood, Remi McNeal of Knoxville; nephews, Alexander, Patrick, and Matthew Thompson of Harriman, Rayvon & Rayzon McNeal & Louis Jr of Knoxville; one great-niece, BriAsia “Babydoll” Cooke of Rockwood; great-nephews, Isaiah Thompson of Harriman, Kyron Smith of Oliver Springs, Khyson Thompson of Rockwood, Lucas Thompson of Knoxville. Joshua had a very special friend, Susan Young of Rockwood.

Joshua has an extended family of aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins that will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joshua DeWain McNeal, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

