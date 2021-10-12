Joseph Clay Miles, Rocky Top

Joseph Clay Miles, age 61 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born March 12, 1960, in Campbell County, TN to the late George and Wilma Snodderly Miles. Clay was a retired coal miner who loved camping, fishing, and hunting. He was of the Baptist faith, In addition to his parents, Clay is preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Miles, and brother, Steve Miles.

Clay’s wishes were to be cremated. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

