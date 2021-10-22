Jolene Marie Robertson, 44, Kingston

News Department 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Jolene Marie Robertson, age 44, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on August 30, 1977, in Calvert County, Maryland.  She married the love of her life on September 8, 2001, right before the bombing of the World Trades Center.  Jolene was a member of Potters House Fellowship and loved attending as long as her health permitted.  She worked several years at Roane Medical Center, in the Housekeeping Department.  She loved playing with her grandson and treasured time spent with her family.
 
Survivors
 
Loving Husband of 20 years      Bryan Robertson of Kingston
 
Children                                      Anthony Robertson & wife, Cassy of LaFollette
                                                     Dylan Robertson of Kingston
                                                     Nicole Robertson of Kingston
 
Sister                                           Stacey Clerkin & husband, Rob of Hubert, NC
 
Several in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many special friends who will miss her very much.
 
The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Friday, October 29, 2021, at Potters House Fellowship with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Rev. Kyle Beverly officiating.  Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery. Those wishing to sign a register book can do so online at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.
 

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jolene Marie Robertson, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

John David Barry, Oakdale

Mr. John David Barry, age 61, of Oakdale, formerly of Dalton, GA, passed away early …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: