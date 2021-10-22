John David Barry, Oakdale

Mr. John David Barry, age 61, of Oakdale, formerly of Dalton, GA, passed away early Wednesday morning peacefully at home with family by his side. He loved making others laugh and being around family and friends. He was a proud UT Football Fan, but most of all, he enjoyed life and never met a stranger.



He is Preceded in Death By:

His Mother Annabelle Barry Wilson and Stepfather Clifford Wilson

His Ex-Wife and Friend Renae Morris

And his Brother Ronnie Wilson



He Is Survived By:

His Sisters Penny Wilson Clark and Husband Michael, and Betty Wilson Greene all of Oakdale and

Janet Barry of Crandall, GA



His Brothers Eric Wilson, Richie Barry, Ray Wilson all of Dalton Ga and

Arnold Page and Wife Rhonda of Sparta, TN



His Stepson Erik Morris and wife Sara,

and Grandchildren Zoey, Thomas, and Robert Morris all of Ringgold, Ga.



As well as several Nieces and Nephews



A ceremony will be held at a later date with immediate family per his request.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John David Barry, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

