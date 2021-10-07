John ‘Bo’ Honeycutt, Harriman

Mr. John ‘Bo’ Honeycutt, age 84 of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood with his family by his side. He was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. He was born in Floyd County, Kentucky, and lived in several different places until he married his wife in 1963. He worked many years in the Hosiery Mill, then went to work for Harriman City School System where he eventually retired. He always had a smile for everyone he met, with bright blue eyes that were always dancing. He loved his family more than anything, especially his great-grandchildren which were his world.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years: Virgie J. Honeycutt

Parents: Frank Dodds and Dorothy Honeycutt.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory:

Daughter & son-in-law: Lisa & Robert Billings.

Granddaughter: Chantel Perkins

Grandson: Tim & wife Jennifer Billings.

Great Granddaughters: Kayla Perkins, Layla Perkins, Jessie Perkins, Alyssa Harrold, Breanna Harrold, Logan Billings, Riley Billings, Trinity Billings

Great Grandsons: Kameron Billings, Trenton Stepien, Patrick Echols, Hayden Echols, Colin Echols

Special Long Time Friend: Paul Griffith.

The family would like to send a big thank you to all the staff at Signature Health Care of Rockwood for the love and care provided to him while he was there, especially the Nurses and CNAs who worked with him daily. He truly loved them like family.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Kermit Phillips officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Honeycutt family.

