Joella French Bennett, Harriman

Joella French Bennett, age 89, of Harriman, TN., passed away on October 23, 2021, surrounded with love from her husband and children.

Joella was a skilled and passionate nurse and caregiver. She retired from Harriman City Hospital where she was known for making the sick well. She was an excellent seamstress and talented quilt maker; sharing her quilts with many to love over the years.

Joella graduated from Ft. Sanders School of Nursing as a Register Nurse (RN), where she met and married the love of her life; James (Jim) H. Bennett. The two shared and demonstrated an amazing story for 68 years. Together they have 3 adoring children; Teresa Wampler (Dennis), Kim Milburn (Randy), and David Bennett (Lori); grandchildren Matt Sirmans (Gina), Sarah Bullington (Eric), Amy Neshat, Sam Cummings, Sam Bennett, and Jake Bennett. Joella was also blessed with great-grandchildren Cheyenne & Caroline Sirmans, Kylie, Abby, and Ben Bullington, and Reid and Ollie Neshat.

The daughter of Horace B. & Merlyn French, Joella is survived by sisters Carolyn Freed, Pat Smith (James), Susan Stogner (Larry), and sister-in-law Shirley Denton (Randy)

A private family service will be held at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant Hospice: Fort Sanders Foundation. 280 Fort Sanders West Blvd STE 202, Knoxville, TN 37922. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Bennett Family.

