Jettie Lee Hensley, 89

Jettie Lee Hensley, 89, widow of Earl Hensley died suddenly in Newark, DE on October 11, 2021.

A devout, loving mother she is survived by her oldest son, Mickey Gibson, and his spouse, Rose as well as two grandsons and three great-grandchildren.

Her youngest son, Carl Gibson, preceded her in death.

Living with her son in Delaware for the past eight years she is returning to Clinton, TN to be buried with her long-time husband, Earl. She was loved by everyone she met, was always ready to lend a helping hand or provide a comforting presence to those in pain. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 12-1 PM with a graveside service to follow at Sunset Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

