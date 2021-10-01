Jerry Dale Ratliff, Harriman

Mr. Jerry Dale Ratliff passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Harriman, TN. He was born February 18, 1964, in Mancing, Illinois. He is preceded in death by: his father, Bob Ratliff; brothers, Eric, Dwayne, and Dennis Ratliff; and sisters: Charlotte Fee and Cathy Kimbrough. He is survived by:

Children:

Jeremy Ratliff                                                   of Kingston, TN

Jennifer Ratliff                                                  of Rockwood, TN

Kristina (Elisha) Stephenson                            of Colorado

Mother:

Betty Francis Ratliff                                           of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren:

Gage Ratliff

Mackenzie Ratliff

Korey Guge

Marcos, Maria, and Charlie Gonzales

Brother:

Larry (Tammy) Ratliff                                        of Rockwood, TN

Sister:

Ashley (Chris) Ross                                          of Harriman, TN

And several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary Chapel on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 3:00 pm- 4:00 pm with a service to follow with Rev. Ronnie Turpin officiating. Interment at Daysville Cemetery to follow. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jerry Dale Ratliff.

