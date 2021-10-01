Jerry Dale Ratliff, Harriman

Mr. Jerry Dale Ratliff passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Harriman, TN. He was born February 18, 1964, in Mancing, Illinois. He is preceded in death by: his father, Bob Ratliff; brothers, Eric, Dwayne, and Dennis Ratliff; and sisters: Charlotte Fee and Cathy Kimbrough. He is survived by:
Children:
Jeremy Ratliff of Kingston, TN
Jennifer Ratliff of Rockwood, TN
Kristina (Elisha) Stephenson of Colorado
Mother:
Betty Francis Ratliff of Harriman, TN
Grandchildren:
Gage Ratliff
Mackenzie Ratliff
Korey Guge
Marcos, Maria, and Charlie Gonzales
Brother:
Larry (Tammy) Ratliff of Rockwood, TN
Sister:
Ashley (Chris) Ross of Harriman, TN
And several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary Chapel on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 3:00 pm- 4:00 pm with a service to follow with Rev. Ronnie Turpin officiating. Interment at Daysville Cemetery to follow. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jerry Dale Ratliff.