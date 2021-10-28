Jere Hostetter, Kingston

Mr. Jere Hostetter, 69, of Kingston, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. He attended Bethel Baptist Church in Harriman. Jere loved to go to the Bradbury Community Center on Tuesday nights and play guitar, mandolin, fiddle, harmonica, and singing. He also enjoyed working on cars, cooking, and gardening.

He was preceded in death by two sons: infant son and Samuel Ermaus Hostetter.

Daughter: Jessica Joy Hostetter.

Parents: John & Evelyn Hostetter.

Brother: John Edward Hostetter, Jr.

Sister: Judith Hostetter Miller.

Brother-in-law: Gerald ‘Terry’ Miller.

He is survived by his wife: Lori Bertram Hostetter.

Four sons: Jere Lee Hostetter Jr., Gaberial Hans (Allisiah) Hostetter, Kevin Charles Hostetter, Jesse Emmanuel (Jason Green) Hostetter.

Two brothers: Thomas (Sheree) Hostetter and Bobby Hostetter.

Two sisters: Nancy (Jim) Lesher and Dianne (Jim) Miller.

Eight grandchildren: Kaleb Patrick Hostetter, Zach (Sam) Hostetter, Angela Lynn Marie (Auston) Eurdman, Emery Eurdman, Seira Nichole Elliott, Cameron Lee Hostetter, Kaylee Steele, and Dillon Steele.

Two great-grandchildren: Lucus and Alice Hostetter.

The family and friends will meet Friday, October 29, 202,1 at 11:00 AM in Chapman Grove Cemetery in Kingston on River Road for graveside service with Bro. Bob Schafer officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Hostetter family.

