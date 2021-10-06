JENNY PARTON PLEADS GUILTY IN ROANE COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT ON OCTOBER 5TH TO THE MURDER OF HER BOYFRIEND, ROBERT ROSADO

Jenny Michelle Parton

On March 15, 2019, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a shooting at 1546 River Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Upon arrival, both deputies and detectives noted that the deceased victim, Robert Rosado, was lying face down beside the porch of a mobile home. Detectives quickly identified Jenny Parton, the girlfriend of Robert Rosado, as the shooter. Through the course of investigation, including multiple interviews with Parton, RCSO Detectives were able to show that Parton unlawfully and knowingly shot and killed Robert Rosado with a 12 gauge shotgun from close range. Parton claimed that she had stuck the shotgun out of the bathroom window and fired to scare of what she believed to be either a ‘wild animal’ or someone outside according to her initial statement. However, through the diligent work of the RCSO Detectives, the autopsy performed at the Knox County Regional Forensics Center, and the TBI ballistics testing, it was ultimately determined that the victim, Robert Rosado, was shot at close proximity and from a downward trajectory. Detectives were able to recover a shotgun ‘hull’ (or shell) just outside of the front porch of the residence which was consistent with the theory that Jenny Parton had actually shot Robert Rosado from close range from outside of the trailer (instead of through a window in the bathroom of the trailer) as Parton had told the detectives.

Detectives Art Wolfe and John Mayes worked tirelessly to bring Jenny Parton to justice. Their investigation was instrumental in the prosecution and the successful conviction of Parton.

Jenny Parton entered a plea to second degree murder on October 5th in front of Roane County Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks. She was sentenced to serve fifteen (15) years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Under current Tennessee sentencing law, she is supposed to serve this sentence at 100%, but state sentencing laws still allow her the possibility of a 15% sentence credit for ‘good behavior’. The purpose of the possibility of the 15% credit is so inmates will hopefully conform their behavior while incarcerated to make it easier for TDOC to control the behavior of inmates.

NOTE: Parton had originally pled guilty to this same sentence on August 23rd, but she then filed a motion to withdraw the plea and go to trial instead. Today (October 5th) she withdrew the motion to withdraw the plea and re-affirmed her decision to plea guilty. ADAs Bob Edwards and Jonathan Edwards (no relation) prosecuted this case on behave of the DA’s office. Attorney Steve McGrath represented Parton.

