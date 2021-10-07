Jean Wilson Clary, Oak Ridge

Jean Wilson Clary, age 86, of Oak Ridge, passed away, October 7, 2021, at Alexander Guest House Senior Living.

She was preceded in death by husband, Curtis Clary.

Survivors include sons, Mark Clary and wife, Elizabeth, and Curtis Clary, Jr. and wife, Karen; daughter, Debra Clary; six grandchildren, Lindsey Clary Henderson, Megan Clary Brownell, Matthew Clary, Bryan Clary, and Madeline Clary Heuke; and five great-grandchildren, James Clary, Wyatt Clary, Virginal Clary Brownell, Chase Brownell, and Elizabeth Brownell.

Family and friends will meet at 1 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jean Wilson Clary please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

