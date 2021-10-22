Jason Edward Cooper, 34 Rockwood

Mr. Jason Edward Cooper, age 34, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 18, 2021. He was born February 16, 1987, to Fred Allen Cooper and Deirdre Elizabeth Cate Cooper. He worked in the refrigeration industry at Vickers Inc. He attended Whites Creek Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by Parents: Freddie and Dierdre Cooper; Brother: Wayne Cooper; and Grandparents: Fred and Mahalia Cooper. He is survived by:

Wife:                 Holly Ann Cooper of Rockwood, TN

Sons:                Camron Cooper and Mason Cooper of Greeneville, TN

Stepchildren:     Alexis Donalson of Cabool, MO

Kaylea Donalson of Cabool, MO

Christian Donalson of Cabool, MO

Brother:            Matthew Cate of Ringgold, GA

Mother-in-law:   Linda Carter of Cabool, MO

Father-in-law:    Paul Carter of Cabool, MO

Cremation arrangements have been made and no further services are planned at this time. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jason Edward Cooper.

