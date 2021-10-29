Janice (Jan) Phillips, Oliver Springs

Janice (Jan) Phillips, age 64 of Oliver Springs passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. She loved spending time with her sisters and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Faye Rene Phillips;

Husband, Daniel RC Carroll; Sisters, Mary Phillips Roysden, and Judy Carroll.

She is survived by her children, Candi Kirkland, Cindy Phillips, Sandy Danielle Phillips, and Greg Carroll;

Son-in-law, Brandon Bunch;  

Sister, Jennifer Phillips;        Brother, Chuck Phillips;

Special Sisters-in-law, Missy Crowley and Tammie Duggar;

Grandchildren, Hunter Kirkland, Alex Kirkland, Kayla Carol Montgomery, and Kantessa Phillips;

Great-grandson, Daniel Montgomery;

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and good friends.

Cremation was chosen with service to be held at a later date.

