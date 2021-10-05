Janet Darlene McDavid, Kingston

Janet Darlene McDavid age 64 of Kingston passed away October 2, 2021, at home.

Preceded in death by husband John McDavid, parents J.T. and Barbara Hunter, sisters Nancy Hunter and Lynda Sue Hunter, grandparents Luther and Osa Guffey, Willie and Maggie Hunter.

Survived by daughter Tiffney McDavid, sons John Michael, Shawn, and Timothy McDavid, sisters Dee Batch and Teresa Berry, grandchildren, Sean, Lucas, Aaliyah, Marcellius, Lily, Jacob, Samantha, Kaley, Jade, William, Grayson, and Elijah.

Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 7 at Hazelwood Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the McDavid Family.

