Jane Brown Batch, Oak Ridge

Jane Brown Batch passed away peacefully at The Groves in Oak Ridge on October 4, 2021. She was 85 years old.

Jane Brown Batch was born in St. Louis, Mo. Her family moved to Oak Ridge in 1945 where she has lived ever since. Jane was protestant by faith and a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge. Jane graduated from Oak Ridge High School where she was active in Carousel and the stage productions at both ORHS and Ole Miss. “She likes to play the boards”. Jane also participated in some productions at the Oak Ridge Play House. Jane met her husband James Batch on July 4th, 1968. They were married the following year on June 28, 1969.



Jane Brown Batch is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nell Brown.

She is survived by her husband, James Batch, her sons Kenneth A. (Kathy) Batch and Russell (Andrea) Bath, daughter in law Cara Batch, her brother Robert J Brown III, six wonderful grandchildren, and one beautiful great-grandchild.



Funeral service for Jane Brown Batch will be held at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. The church and family encourage the wearing of masks but not required. There will be a section for mask-only guests.



Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.

