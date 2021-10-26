James Patrick Glasgow, Sunbright

News Department 7 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

James Patrick Glasgow passed away October 25, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Pat Glasgow; and son Kevin Glasgow.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Glasgow; sister, Karen Glasgow; daughter, Stephanie Landgrebe; stepchildren: Cassey, Chelsea, Candy, and Jarold; and son-in-law, Ted Manson.

After high school graduation, he entered the United States Air Force at the age of 17 where he served 17 years as a security police officer. After retirement from the Air Force, he served as a correctional officer for 17 years at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

James was a great man who made an impact on everyone he encountered. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

There will be a graveside service Thursday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa, IA.   

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Glasgow, of Sunbright, TN, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Lenice Olean Honeycutt Ellison, Spring City

Lenice Olean Honeycutt Ellison, age 90 of Spring City, went home to be with the Lord …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: