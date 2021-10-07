James Malcolm “Big Jim” Cantrell, Spring City

Mr. James Malcolm “Big Jim” Cantrell, age 71, a resident of Spring City, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in the Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born December 7, 1949, in Maryville, Tennessee. He was a member of the Whites Creek Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee, and the Stecoah Baptist Church in Robbinsville, North Carolina. He was a retired Power Plant Operator at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Kingston, Tennessee Fossil Fuel Plant. Mr. Cantrell was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of the Rockwood V.F.W. Post # 4782. He was a member of the “Rockwood McDonalds Coffee Club”. He loved guns and was a proud member of the N.R.A. He loved to talk and give hugs and was always willing to help anyone in need. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo & Lois Andrews; uncles, Keith Crisp, George Smith, Walt Hyde, and Marvin Cantrell; and aunt, Lillian Cantrell Snapp.

Survivors include:

Wife of 40 years: Debbie Cantrell of Spring City, TN

Sons and Daughter-in-law: Gabe Cantrell of Rockwood, TN

Jeremiah Cantrell (Whitney) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Julian Cantrell, Annabelle Cantrell, and James “Jamie” Cantrell

Brothers and Sisters: Judy Carpenter of Robbinsville, NC

Connie Parker of Cherokee, NC

John Andrews of Robbinsville, NC

Best Friends: Darrell Jones of Hendersonville, NC

David Hyde of Robbinsville, NC

David “Spook” Harrell of Kingston, TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Whites Creek Baptist Church; 131 Ables Valley Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. A celebration of life service will follow on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. from the Whites Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Britton officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. A celebration of Life Service will also be held at the Stecoah Baptist Church in Robbinsville, North Carolina at a later date. Interment will also be held in the Hazie Brown Cemetery in Stecoah (near Robbinsville), Graham County, North Carolina at a later date. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

