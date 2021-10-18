Ida Belle (Raby) Garrett, Harriman

Ms. Ida Belle (Raby) Garrett, age 94, of Harriman, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at ParkWest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church for 80 plus years and retired from Burlington Hosiery Mill.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Floyd E. Garrett.

Parents: Samuel Ernest & Mary Alice Raby.

Sister: Mary Ethel Vann.

Brother: Fred Raby.

Daughter-in-law: Anna Whiley Garrett.

She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law: Ina & Larry Webb.

Two sons & daughter-in-law: Larry & Debby Garrett and James Garrett.

Two grandsons: Matthew & wife Andrea Garrett, and Josh & wife Bridget Garrett.

Three granddaughters: Wende Benner, Amber & husband Michael Nichols, and Jennifer & husband Perry Johns.

Great-grandchildren: Briley, Meredith, Mary Elizabeth, Dalton, Wyatt, Trevor, Colby, Avery, Asher, Karis, Selah.

Great-great grandson: Rylan.

Two sisters: Grace Crabtree and Stella Mitchell.

And special nephew: Ernest & wife Shirley Hinds.

And many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 18, 2021, at South Harriman Baptist Church in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Edsel West officiating. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Garrett family.

