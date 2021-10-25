Home Explosion in South Roane County Injures One

Numerous Fire Agencies responded Sunday afternoon around 5pm to a Home explosion after it had caught fire in the South Roane County area. Details are sketchy at this time but Roane Sheriff Jack Stockton told us that the house was on Duke Lane which runs off of Hwy 72 East of Midway. One person was injured and had to be taken by Lifestar to an area hospital. His condition not known at this time. The investigation as to what caused the house to catch fire and explode is under investigation. As we learn more we will pass it along to you .
Tags Duke Lane explosion fire Highway 72 Midway Roane County South Roane County
