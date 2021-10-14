Henrietta Taylor Elliott, 81

Henrietta Taylor Elliott, age 81, went to be with the Lord, October 12, 2021. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Above all else, Henrietta loved the Lord and wanted everyone to know His saving grace. Henrietta was proud to be a Tennessee Volunteer, earning her Master of Mathematics, plus 45 hours toward her Doctorate Degree, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville where she also taught in the Math Department for a short period of time. She loved to learn and would have been a lifelong student if possible. Instead, she became a teacher. She held various teaching positions as she began her career. Notably were her positions held as a Mathematics Instructor at Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Kentucky, stents at Pellissippi State Community College, and Roane State Community College Oak Ridge Campus. Her fondest position was held at Clinton High School where she taught math for over 40 years. Family was everything to Henrietta.

She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest & Hester Taylor; sisters, Linda Berry and her husband, Bob, and Geraldine “Jerri” Norton and her husband, Bob; brothers, Ernest Taylor, Jr. and James Taylor, Sr.; and brothers-in-law, Don Ray and Eddie Litton, Sr.

Survivors include son, Howard Lee Elliott, Jr.; daughter, Hester Roberta Jane Jernigan, and husband, Matt; grandchildren, Taylor and Ian Smith and John Jernigan; step-granddaughter, Jessica Perez-Gomez, and husband, Coady; great-grandchildren, Theodore “Teddy” and Augustus “Augie” Perez-Gomez; sisters, Patricia Ray and Martha Litton; and several cherished nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Henrietta’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Patriot Hills Assisted Living for their excellent care during her stay there. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. James Raffety officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 am Thursday, October 21, 2012, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henrietta Taylor Elliott please visit our Tribute Store.

