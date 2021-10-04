Heath Hembree, Rockwood

Mr. Heath Hembree, age 50, of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away on September 29, 2021, at Tennova Medical Center, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Heath was of the Baptist faith. He was employed at Wal-Mart as an associate in the meat department. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Hembree Jones.

He is survived by:

Son: Hunter Hembree of Lenoir City, Tennessee

Fiancée’: Vickie Carpenter of Knoxville, Tennessee

Father & Stepmother: Jimmy & Kay Hembree of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sister: Dana Keylon (Tim) of Kingston, Tennessee

Stepsisters: DeeDee Wallace (Chuck) of Harriman, Tennessee

Michelle Berrier (Tim) of Harriman, Tennessee

Stepbrother: Tracy Harrison (Amanda) of Missouri

Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements have been made by Evans Mortuary. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Heath Hembree.

