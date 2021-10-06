Harriman Police Sent to a Trouble Call on South Roane Street

Harriman Fire and Police and an ambulance were sent today around 11am to 1221 South Roane Street in Harriman after police on the scene, stated a person needed medical attention possibly on some type of drugs. The person according to dispatch was an unwelcome person at that location. No further details were give at this time.
Tags Harriman Roane County
