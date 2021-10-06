Harriman Police Sent to a Trouble Call on South Roane Street

Dudley Evans 5 hours ago News Leave a comment 5 Views

Harriman Fire and Police and an ambulance were sent today around 11am to 1221 South Roane Street in Harriman after police on the scene, stated a person needed medical attention possibly on some type of drugs. The person according to dispatch was an unwelcome person at that location. No further details were give at this time.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

JENNY PARTON PLEADS GUILTY IN ROANE COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT ON OCTOBER 5TH TO THE MURDER OF HER BOYFRIEND, ROBERT ROSADO

Jenny Michelle Parton On March 15, 2019, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: