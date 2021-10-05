Harriman Police Department Make Early Morning Arrest

Harriman Police arrested Robert Anthony Galloway around 2am this morning following a traffic stop. He was booked into the Roane County jail around 3:45 am Galloway was charged after searching the vehicle and his person, with Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Driving Under The Influence Implied consent and License suspension He currently is being held at The Roane County jail on no bond pending a court hearing scheduled in General Sessions January 11, 2022.

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange 10-05-2021 General Session Humphrey 01-11-2022 Appearance Bond Harriman Police Department HARRIMAN – TN0730100 Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia 10-05-2021 General Session Humphrey 01-11-2022 Appearance Bond Harriman Police Department HARRIMAN – TN0730100 Driving Under The Influence 10-05-2021 General Session Humphrey 01-11-2022 Appearance Bond Harriman Police Department HARRIMAN – TN0730100 Implied consent License suspension 10-05-2021 General Session Humphrey 01-11-2022 Appearance Bond Harriman Police Department HARRIMAN – TN0730100

