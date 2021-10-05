Harriman Police Department Make Early Morning Arrest

Harriman Police arrested Robert Anthony Galloway around 2am this morning following a traffic stop. He was booked into the Roane County jail around 3:45 am Galloway was charged after searching the vehicle and his person, with Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Driving Under The Influence Implied consent and License suspension He currently is being held at The Roane County jail on no bond pending a court hearing scheduled in General Sessions January 11, 2022.

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange10-05-2021General Session Humphrey01-11-2022 Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia10-05-2021General Session Humphrey01-11-2022 Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Driving Under The Influence10-05-2021General Session Humphrey01-11-2022 Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Implied consent License suspension10-05-2021General Session Humphrey01-11-2022 Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100

