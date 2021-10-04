Harriman Police Department Arrest Man Wanted on Warrants and Facing New Drug Charges

Harriman Police arrested James Harrison Ledford III, Sunday evening following a traffic stop. Ledford had several outstanding warrants for his arrest earlier this year and now faces new charges of Possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing and possession of and delivery of Meth and cocaine 5 grams or more. Ledford was also wanted on two failure to appear and violation of probation. He currently is being held at The Roane County jail on no bond pending a court hearing.
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Failure To Appear
|05-11-2021
|Harriman Police Department
|HARRIMAN – TN0730100
|Violation Of Probation/Parole
|06-12-2018
|Harriman Police Department
|HARRIMAN – TN0730100
|Failure to Appear (felony)
|04-05-2021
|Harriman Police Department
|HARRIMAN – TN0730100
|Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy cocaine or methamphetamine .5 Gr Or More
|10-03-2021
|Harriman Police Department
|HARRIMAN – TN0730100
|Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
|10-03-2021
|Harriman Police Department
|HARRIMAN – TN0730100