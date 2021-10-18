Hallie L. Wilkinson. 85

Hallie L. Wilkinson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at The Groves in Oak Ridge. She was born on February 13, 1936, to the late Doyle and Elsie Carrier Henderson in Knoxville, TN.

In addition to her parents, Hallie is preceded in death by, her husband, Henry Allen “Al” Wilkinson, and sister, Nancy Graves.

She is survived by, sons, Mike Wilkinson (Donna) and Lance Wilkinson (Robert); granddaughter, Samantha Mack; niece and nephew, Laura Graves and Darrell Graves and a host of other family and friends.

The family will have a graveside service on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Louisville Memorial Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

