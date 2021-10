A guard at the Morgan County Correctional Complex was assaulted by an inmate Friday night with what authorities only identified as a “homemade weapon.” The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations and Conduct is looking into the incident. Charges against the inmate are dependent upon the findings of that investigation.

