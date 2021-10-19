Georgia Man Dies in Crash On Oak Ridge Turnpike

One person died after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oak Ridge Turnpike at Wisconsin Avenue late Monday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2021. (Submitted photo)

The victim has been identified as Steven D. Hinson of Georgia. The crash remains under investigation and no other details will be released at this time. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

Previous Story:

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Oct. 18, 2021, at 6 p.m.) – One person has died after a crash at the intersection of Oak Ridge Turnpike at Wisconsin Avenue.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. Monday.

All lanes of Oak Ridge Turnpike are blocked at the intersection with Wisconsin Avenue. The roadway is expected to remain closed for a couple of hours while officers investigate.

No other details will be released at this time. Drivers are encouraged to monitor Oak Ridge Police Department’s Nixle Alerts and social media accounts(@OakRidgePolice) for traffic updates and when the road will reopen.

