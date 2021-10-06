George Byrd, Harriman

Mr. George Byrd, age 44 of Harriman passed away Thursday morning September 30, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He loved working on cars and helping people.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Lucille Byrd

Brother: Melvin Wright.

He is survived by his wife: Robyn Byrd.

Father: Don Byrd and his wife Myra Fredrick.

Three sisters: Ashley Wright & Chris, Carlyon Wright, Sherry Wight & Mitchell.

Special friends: Lisa Richard, Scott McCoy, Timmy Jenkins, and the Bertram family

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will meet Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM in Kingston Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Pastor Garvin Walls.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Byrd family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George Donald Byrd, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

