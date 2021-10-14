Garrett Bruce Asher, 79

Garrett Bruce Asher, age 79, went to be with our Heavenly Father, October 12, 2021, due to the long-term challenges of a progressive form of Multiple Sclerosis. Garrett was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born in Pineville, KY, on December 23, 1941, spending his childhood in Oak Ridge, TN. Garrett played football for Oak Ridge High School, graduating in 1960. He then attended Tennessee Tech University. During his senior year at Tech, he served as President of the Collegiate Division of the Tennessee Academy of Science and graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Garrett joined Ridge Realty in 1963 & received his Real Estate Brokers License in 1965. He was the first Designee of the REALTORS Institute of Tennessee and received a SEC Limited License in 1983.

His former professional & civic activities included the Operations Committee for the New Century Alliance, Director & Industrial Recruitment Committee Chair for the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, Anderson County Development Corporation, President for 2 terms of Oak Ridge Anderson County/Clinch Valley Association of REALTORS, Regional Vice President of the Tennessee Association of REALTORS, Chairman of the Tennessee Real Estate Education Foundation, Tennessee Association of REALTORS, Dean of the REALTORS Institute, member and Paul Harris Fellow of Oak Ridge Rotary Club, and Board of Directors for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Southeast Region. Garrett enjoyed a very long and rewarding real estate career-enhancing our local community and surrounding areas, bringing in the Boeing Corporation (Oak Ridge), Hertel Cutting Technologies, the CoorsTech Building, development of Centennial Golf Course, The Corporate Center, Commerce Park, Manhattan Shopping Center, Park Meade, 702 Scarboro Building, Oak Hills Estates, Oakcliff Estates, and Miller’s Landing on the lake in Loudon County. Garrett enjoyed boating, tennis, and golf and was an avid Oak Ridge and Catholic High School Football fan. He loved spending time with friends and family and enjoyed sharing his knowledge through teaching and mentoring others.

Garrett was preceded in death by his parents, Garrett Asher and Frances Virginia Hail Asher, fathers-in-law, Grover C. Gipson and A.L. Boch.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Pamela G. Asher; his mother-in-law, Lela G. Boch; daughters, Ashley L Mullins (Steve), Blakely L Bills, and Nicole L. Gore (Randall); siblings, Ronald K Asher (Robyn) and Tara Beth Asher (Terry Fox); brothers-in-law, James T. “Terry” Gipson (Belen) and Robert J. Gipson (Christy); 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 9 nieces and nephews; 6 great-niece and nephews; and extended Family, Peggy Gambrell (Mike), Sharon Fogarty, and Tommy Boch (Linda).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 131 W Gettysburg Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 214 Overlook Drive, Suite 153, Brentwood, TN 37027, or to WoundedWarrierProject.org. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church. Following the service, the family will receive friends and have a reception 12-2 pm Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church. Family and friends will then meet at 2:30 pm Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Anderson Memorial Gardens for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Garrett Bruce Asher please visit our Tribute Store.

