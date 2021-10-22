Freda Faye Stedam, Wartburg

Freda Faye Stedam, 58, of Wartburg, TN went to be held in the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Freda was born on Saturday, October 5, 1963, in Harriman, TN.



Freda served in the Army National Guard, and later work as a Substitute teacher, she loved working and getting to know all the children.

She married the love of her life Michael Stedam on October 6, 1990, and moved from Harriman, TN to Wartburg, TN where she began the next chapter of her beautiful life.

Freda was a devoted Christian, a woman of God, and an active member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, TN.



Those who knew her loved her deeply. Her kindness and loving nature overflowed into everything she did. Throughout her life, Freda touched so many hearts and was a bright light in this dark world. She had two beautiful daughters but was a mother to many and she loved all of her children fully and deeply with everything she had.



She lived her life with sickness and pain, but nothing would stop her from doing things with her grandbabies.



Freda was a strong, virtuous woman who still knew how to have a good time and enjoyed a good laugh. Her laugh was the contagious kind, a beautiful and distinct one that was all her own. She told many jokes, and they always got a good laugh. It was mainly her laughing at her own jokes but like I said her laugh was contagious so eventually, everyone was joining in regardless of how funny the joke actually was.

She enjoyed writing poems, going on adventures with her family, and capturing life’s special moments on camera. Nothing filled her heart more than being with her family and creating lasting memories.



Freda was goofy, fun, and full of love. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, mamaw, and friend who will be deeply missed by many. As we hold her memory tightly in our hearts she is in the house of the Lord reunited with her Mother: Rita Faye Jones; Mother-in-law: Linda Stedam, Father-in-law Les Stedam, and all her loved ones who passed before her.



She is survived by her husband of 31 years: Michael Stedam.

Daughters: Kayla Martin and Leah Stedam (Patrick).

Granddaughters, Marleigh-Faye Stedam and Emory Martin.

Her very special nieces and nephews, Corey Jones ( Jessica), Cole Jones (Samantha), Lacey Ausburn( Sherrod), Michael Ausburn, Skyler Ausburn, and Lincoln Jones.

Father: Red Jones.

Sister, Tonya Bateman (Jeff)

Brothers, Charlie Jones (Kim) and Jacob Jones (Macey)

Brother-in-law, Mark Stedam

All of her “adopted children”

So many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.



The family will receive friends on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Randy Griffis officiating. The graveside service will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM in Swan Pond Baptist Cemetery in Harriman, Tn. Davis Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.

