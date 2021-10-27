Fred “Fritz” Dickhaus, Kingston

Fred “Fritz” Dickhaus, age 91, of Kingston, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Jamestowne Assisted Living. He was born July 8, 1930, in Covington, Kentucky. Fritz enjoyed camping, shooting guns, and had a love for dogs, cats, and horses but his family always came first in his life. He was a United States Navy veteran in the Fighter Squadron – Unit No. 102, serving his country proudly during WWII and the Korean Conflict, where he received the National Defense Service medal. Preceded in death by his great-grandson, Lincoln Aloisi; parents, Frederick & Lorrain Dickhaus; along with three siblings.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 66 years​​ Beatrice Dickhaus of Kingston

​​​Children​​​ Elaine Najmola & husband, Ed of Ten Mile

​​​​ Fred Dickhaus & wife, Sandra of Cold Spring, KY

​​​​ Stefanie Smith & husband, Dale of Lancing

A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Sister-in-law​​​ Sister Mary Elaine Krebs of Park Hills, KY

Brother-in-law​​​ Stephen Krebs of Ft. Thomas, KY

Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman with Father Michael Sweeney presiding. Military Honors will be held at 1:00 pm, prior to the mass at the rear of the church by the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to TowersFoundation, (t2t.org), 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

