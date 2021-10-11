Floyd Allen Edwards, Harriman

Floyd Allen Edwards, age 62 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, at the Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. He was born on September 3rd, 1959, in Harriman, TN. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a true homebody in his later years but enjoyed fishing, hunting, and everything outdoors in his youth. He was preceded in death by his father: Willard Edwards; Grandson: Bengie McClure; and Sister: Ronda Edwards. He is survived by:

Son: Jeremy Edwards (Donna) of Ocala, FL

Daughter: Stacy Edwards (Rodney) of Kingston, TN

Mother: Glendia Edwards

Sisters: Linda Christopher

Anita Edwards

Grandchildren: Mason & Grace McClure, Hunter & Maggie McClure, Lucas Poland, Emily McClure, Jaxon Edwards, Conner Edwards, Winter Edwards

Great Grandchildren: Lacey Charlene McClure

8 nieces and nephews

12 great-nieces and nephews

And many other extended family members and friends

The family will have a celebration of life on Thursday, October 14th, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Floyd Allen Edwards.

