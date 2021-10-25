Ezra “Dallas” Buchannon, Dogwood Community of Rockwood (Cumberland County)

Mr. Ezra “Dallas” Buchannon, age 76, a resident of the Dogwood Community of Rockwood (Cumberland County), Tennessee passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at his home. He was born May 5, 1945, in the Dogwood Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee. Mr. Buchannon was a retired Diesel Mechanic with the Tennessee Valley Authority and was a member of the Machinist Union Local # 1458 in Chattanooga, Tennessee; and was a member of the Rockwood Masonic Lodge # 403 F. & A.M. He liked to cook and mow the yard. Mr. Buchannon was preceded in death by his parents Ezra Dallas Buchannon & Easter Belle Parmer Buchannon; sisters, Gladys Davis and Virginia McLean; and brother, Lawrence Buchannon.

Survivors include:

Wife of 31 years: Connie Buchannon of Dogwood

Sons & Daughters-in-law: Dale (Maria) Buchannon of Dogwood

Herbie (Michele) Buchannon of Dogwood

Rodney Buchannon of Nashville, TN

Grandchildren: Drew Buchannon of Dogwood

Emily (Travis) Weidner of Crossville, TN

Great Grandson: Gage Weidner

Brother & Sister-in-law: Kenneth (Janet) Buchannon of Dogwood

Sisters: Jeanie Lankford of Decatur, TN

Louise Buchannon of Tampa, FL

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) until 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Mike Lowery officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Dogwood Cemetery in Cumberland County, Tennessee.

