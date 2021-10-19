ETEBA boosts support for Roane State, ‘Lab-in-a-Box’ program

Jennifer Stone, scholarship chair for the Energy Technology and Environmental Business Association, hands a check from the trade association to Roane State Professor Dr. Sylvia Pastor, who oversees the community college’s involvement in the “Lab-In-A-Box” initiative. From left: Bill Moore, executive director of ETEBA; Stone; Barry Stephenson of Materials & Chemistry Laboratory Inc. and chairman of the Roane State Foundation Board of Directors; Dr. Pastor; and Scott Niermann, executive director of the Roane State Foundation.

By Bob Fowler

Roane State staff writer

A trade association that for years has contributed to the Roane State endowment for student scholarships has boosted its support to again include the “Lab-in-a-Box” program overseen by the community college.

The Energy Technology and Environmental Business Association (ETEBA) donated $3,500 to their endowed scholarship fund at Roane State Foundation and $3,000 to the Lab-in-a-Box program.

ETEBA, a nationwide organization, represents about 185 companies and affiliates that provide technical and support services to government and commercial clients, including the U.S. Department of Energy.

“ETEBA values the opportunity to reinvest back into the Oak Ridge community. We can think of no better way than to continue our longstanding partnership with Roane State,” said Bill Moore, ETEBA’s executive director.

“The focus and work of the college aligns precisely with that of our Student Activities Committee, encouraging learning and fostering an environment where everyone has access to a quality education,” Moore also stated.

The Lab-in-a-Box program was spearheaded a decade ago by ETEBA member Barry Stephenson, currently chairman of the Roane State Foundation’s Board of Directors and President/CEO of Materials and Chemistry Laboratory, Inc.

Lab-in-a-Box kits that offer engaging lessons in the sciences are provided to rural school districts in Roane State’s service region. Roane State Professor Dr. Sylvia Pastor oversees the effort, and ETEBA has been a partner in that initiative since the beginning.

“ETEBA has enjoyed a long standing collaborative relationship with Roane State that allows our members to invest in and connect with the future workforce of our industry,” said Jennifer Stone, ETEBA scholarship chair.

“Roane State has listened to the needs of our member companies and industry to align curriculum programs with the knowledge and skills our workers need. It’s an honor for ETEBA to support the mission of Roane State and the bright students that attend this great institution,” Stone added.

Scott Niermann, executive director of the Roane State Foundation, praised the “giving spirit” exhibited by ETEBA. He said he hopes it helps “foster a culture of generosity that will propel our students into successful careers quickly and without student debt.”

The Roane State Foundation is a separate 501(c)(3) corporation governed by an independent board of directors and established to provide financial support for Roane State students and programs. The Foundation seeks to enhance community awareness of the college, to secure private contributions and bequests and to manage monies or properties given to the Foundation. For more information, visit roanestate.edu/foundation or email [email protected].

