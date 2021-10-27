Elder Grover Atkinson, Crossville

Elder Grover Atkinson, age 87 of Crossville, went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 26, 2021, at Cumberland Medical Center. For more than 63 years, Brother Grover preached the truth and pastored several churches. For more than 30 years he was the pastor of Rinnie Primitive Baptist Church and he dearly loved the Hiwassee Primitive Baptist Association. Grover retired from the Crossville Rubber Plant after more than 30 years of faithful service.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Wanda Green Atkinson.

His parents: Albert and Annie Winingham Atkinson.

And two sisters: Bessie Winingham and Chesteline Cooper.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Don and Laurie Atkinson, and Darrell and Katina Atkinson.

Two daughters and sons-in-law: Janet and Thomas Brady, and Marsha and Tommy Polson.

Eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Central at Rinnie Baptist Church in Crossville. Funeral services will be Thursday at 10:00 AM at Rinnie Baptist Church with Bro. Vic Davis and Bro. Rick Cravens officiating. Interment will follow in the Rinnie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Hiwassee Bible Camp, 145 Wallop Lane, Crossville, TN 38571

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Elder Grover Atkinson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

