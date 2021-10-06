Edward “Eddie” Wyres, Andersonville

Edward “Eddie” Wyres, age 64 of Andersonville went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, October 4, 2021.  Eddie was currently a truck driver for Food Lion and was born February 27, 1957, in Ewing, VA.  Throughout his life, he loved working in his yard, gardening, canning, and working on home projects. Eddie will be remembered for his hard work and love for life! He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his family and friends

He is survived by his wife, children, mother, stepfather, and host of other family and friends

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow in the chapel.  His graveside will immediately follow at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

