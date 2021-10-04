Doris Barker, 88

Doris Barker, age 88, went to Heaven to celebrate eternal life with her Savior, Jesus Christ, the Lord, on October 2, 2021. She passed peacefully in her home. Doris was born, April 9, 1933, in Pressman’s Home, TN. She obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Carson Newman College and a Master’s Degree in Education from ETSU. Doris retired after teaching thirty years in Kingsport, TN and in the Anderson and Morgan County school districts. She was a Christian and dedicated her life to serving the Lord. Doris was an active member of Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. She served as a Sunday school teacher and in the Caring Center and the Internationals Program for many years. Doris loved the Lord, her family, church, and her Sunday school class members. She faithfully led others to God’s saving grace. Doris remained active throughout her life and was a passionate reader and spent much time in prayer.

Doris was preceded in death by husband, Crit Barker; parents, Ethel & Buck Shepard; and grandson, Michael Grubb.

She is survived by son, Brian Black; daughters, Sheree Black and Joy Johnson; stepdaughters, Pam Barker and Debbie Leahy; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Weatherford Mortuary with a funeral service to follow at 11 am. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doris Barker please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

