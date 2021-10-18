Donald T. Slaton, Kingston

Donald T. Slaton age 92 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away October 14, 2021, at home. He was of the Baptist and Presbyterian faith and was a graduate of Stivers High School and attended Sinclair College of Dayton, Ohio. Donald married Helen Louise Schlangen on January 2, 1948. He retired from Christmas Lumbar Company after 22 years of service as a buyer and manager and was also a builder in Dayton, Ohio, and Lieutenant Commander for the United States Power Squadron of Dayton where he taught advanced piloting. Donald enjoyed boating, camping, baseball, military history, and East Tennessee.

Preceded in death by wife Helen Slaton, son Gerald L. Slaton, parents Rose Clark and Toney Cleophus Slaton, stepfather Idyle Roark Clark, brother Harold A. Slaton.

Survived by daughter Donna Slaton of Jacksonville, FL and his dogs Suzy and Carmen, cousins; Diane Taylor Roberts and Marilyn Delgado, Walter and Gloria Gaines. Special friends; Dr. Thomas Clary and Debbie, George and Joan Nelis, Connie Nelis, Jerry, and Estelle Sheffield, Karen Bonham, Stephanie “Ethyl” Dowell, and Tony Brown.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m., Pastor Jeff Jenkins officiating. Burial at 3:00 p.m. in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Slaton Family.

