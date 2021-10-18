Doc ‘DM’ Harvey, Harriman

Mr. Doc ‘DM’ Harvey, age 79 of Harriman passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and he preached at many churches in the area. His favorite bible verse was Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengtheneth me.” In his younger days, he enjoyed playing softball.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William Clyde & Jessie Katherine Jenkins Harvey.

Sister: Montana Davidson Harvey.

He is survived by his wife: Mary Etta Silvey Harvey.

Daughter & son-in-law: Sonya & Kenny Thomas.

Son & daughter-in-law: Mike & Melissa Harvey.

Two brothers: Sonny Harvey and Donnie & Ann Harvey.

Three sisters: Mavis Bullard, Gloria & husband Bud Thomas, and Mary Rose Nelson.

Four grandchildren: Tiffany Moreles, Amber Harvey, and Josh Harvey & Stephanie Owen.

Eight great-grandchildren: Alex Brown, Malachi, Kayleigh & Justice Snyder, Evan Harvey, Elan Harvey, Elliott Harvey, and Emmett Harvey.

Three great-great-grandchildren: Naveah Brown, A’maya Gruder, and Zaelen Gruder.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 18, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Donnie Harvey officiating. Internment will be at the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Harvey family.

