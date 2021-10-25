Diane Cotton Meredith, Coalfield

Diane Cotton Meredith, 1957-2021

Diane went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, October 22, 2021, at her home in Coalfield.

Her wishes were to tell her family that she loved them very much and would miss them dearly.

And for the loved ones who have gone on, “What an exciting day it will be to see them again”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Helen (Coday) Cotton;

Brothers, Darrell and Danny Cotton.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Mackie Meredith;

Son, Tyler Meredith and Tara Gadd;

Granddaughter and the lite of her life, Laklee Meredith. She loved them very much!

Sister and brother-in-law, Virgie and George Lowe;

Brother and sister-in-law, Hershel and Carol Meredith;

Sister-in-law, Gina Cotton and nephews, Joseph and Shane Cotton;

Several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many good friends.

She was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church. She worked for many years for Citizen’s Bank and served on the Morgan County Commission. She was also a licensed Realtor.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton. The service will begin at 11:00 am.

