Deborah Jane (Gelhar) Brogdon, 66

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Deborah Jane (Gelhar) Brogdon, 66, died Oct. 17, 2021, at her home. Survivors include her husband, Terry Brogdon; daughters, Mrs., Amy (Jonathan) Nichols, Mrs. Pamela (Jeremy) Cummings, and Courtney Phillips; grandchildren, Brock Nichols, Brooke Nichols, Callie Cummings, and Camden Cummings; brothers, Mark Gelhar, and Marvin Gelhar; and sisters, Joyce McPhetridge and Queena Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Wanda Gelhar.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 21, from 5-6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Powell, 7706 Ewing Road, Powell, TN. A private family service will follow, with her uncle Rev, John Holland, speaking to the family.
Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN, is in charge of all arrangements.
[email protected]

To send flowers to the family in memory of Deborah Brogdon, please visit our flower store.

About News Department

Check Also

Ann Wilkie, Wartburg

Ann Wilkie, age 83, of Wartburg passed away October 17, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living. She …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: