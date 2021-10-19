Deadly Crash South of Kingston

Photo by Dudley Evans

Emergency responders were sent around 1pm today to a two vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer vs. car collision. Law enforcement and fire officials at the scene did confirm there was a fatality in the car that was allegedly T-boned at the intersection south of Kingston on Hwy 58 at Squaw Valley Road. Hwy 58 at the scene was down to one lane and even closed for a time while the THP CIRT Team reconstructed the scene with their investigation. We will have more on this on Wednesday news or posted on our Channel 12 Facebook as we receive the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Photo by Dudley Evans

Photo by Dudley Evans

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

