David Matthew Harness, 49

Mr. David Matthew Harness, age 49 went home to his heavenly father on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center following a long illness.

First and foremost, David loved the Lord. He was a loving husband and an avid wrestling fan and enjoyed fishing and camping. He was great with anything electronic and also studied Computer Science.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus (Buddy) and Edith Gail Harness, and his

Grandparents.

David is survived by his wife, Janna Harness;

Sister, Shorty (Gina) Harness and wife, Christy;

Special nieces, Faith and Destiny, and special nephew, A. J. King;

He had a very special bond with his great-niece, Emma;

Also surviving are his four step-children, Gale (Sami) Bensman , William Bensman, Randy (Abi) Bensman, and Kassaundra (Woody) Wilson;

Step-grandchildren, D.J., Kyli Jo, Gabe, and Alice Sue Bensman; Avelyn, Ariana, and Trinity Wilson;

9 in-laws and two mothers-in-law who all loved him very much;

He was loved by all his nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned for the near future.

