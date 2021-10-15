David Allen Usrey, Huntsville

Mr. David Allen Usrey, age 64 of Huntsville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 11th, 2021. He was born on December 14th, 1956, in Mineola, TX. He is preceded in death by his mother: Mary Frances Burney; Stepfather: Cecil Burney; and Sisters: Vonda Black and Sandra Swicegood. He is survived by:

Brothers: Artis Burney (Leticia)

Leon Burney (Myda)

Sister: Clara Massey (Ronald)

Brother-in-law: William Black

And numerous extended family members and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of SAI for their excellent love and care they gave Mr. Usrey throughout the years.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 16th, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Bro. Robert Rogers officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David Allen Usrey.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

